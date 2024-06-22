50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (49) AU (36) XF (24) VF (22) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (12) MS62 (13) MS61 (10) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (3) F15 (1) PF61 (1) PL (4) Service RNGA (10) ННР (4) PCGS (2) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

AURORA (8)

BAC (4)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (11)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (4)

Künker (13)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

OLNZ (3)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (2)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (8)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)