50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
11238 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
