Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (8)
  • BAC (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
11238 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1887 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search