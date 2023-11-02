50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (48) AU (24) XF (9) VF (3) F (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (15) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (7) AU58 (8) AU55 (8) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF20 (1) G4 (1) PF63 (4) PL (2) Service NGC (18) ННР (8)

