Russia Period: 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,058
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9274 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7937 $
Price in auction currency 725000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
