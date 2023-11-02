Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,058

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9274 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7937 $
Price in auction currency 725000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

