Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (622)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the RND auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (89)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (31)
  • BAC (5)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Coins.ee (12)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (19)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (35)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Imperial Coin (33)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (39)
  • Künker (58)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (41)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (14)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (19)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (16)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1894 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search