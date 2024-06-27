Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the RND auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
