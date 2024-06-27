25 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the RND auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (226) AU (158) XF (154) VF (49) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (23) MS64 (39) MS63 (34) MS62 (50) MS61 (20) MS60 (8) AU58 (28) AU55 (21) AU53 (4) AU50 (22) XF45 (21) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) PF62 (4) DETAILS (11) PL (1) Service ННР (24) NGC (149) CGC (2) RNGA (9) PCGS (27) NNC (1) NCS (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (89)

Artemide Aste (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (31)

BAC (5)

Bolaffi (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins of History (1)

Coins.ee (12)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (12)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (19)

Grün (4)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (35)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (3)

Imperial Coin (33)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (39)

Künker (58)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

London Coin Galleries (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

MUNZE (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (14)

NIKO (6)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (13)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (1)

PAOLETTI (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (41)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (14)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (19)

Spink (2)

Stack's (16)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (5)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)