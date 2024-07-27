Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2443 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
