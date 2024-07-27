25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (90) AU (52) XF (57) VF (31) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (13) MS63 (9) MS62 (28) MS61 (20) MS60 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (12) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) VF30 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (5) Service NGC (50) ННР (9) RNGA (3) PCGS (8)

