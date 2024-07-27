Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2443 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

