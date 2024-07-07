Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1891 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

