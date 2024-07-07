Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1891 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
