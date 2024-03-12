Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1890 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
