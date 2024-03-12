25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1890 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

