Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1890 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
