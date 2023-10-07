25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (10) PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (20) AU (12) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PL63 (3) PL (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (6) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Künker (4)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

V. GADOURY (1)