Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4315 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
8218 $
Price in auction currency 830000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search