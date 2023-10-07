Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4315 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
8218 $
Price in auction currency 830000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
