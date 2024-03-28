Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1888 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11446 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
