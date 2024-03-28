Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1888 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11446 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

