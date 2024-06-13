Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3488 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
