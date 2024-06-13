Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3488 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

