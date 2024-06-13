25 Kopeks 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1887 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (65) AU (37) XF (39) VF (5) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (15) MS61 (7) MS60 (10) AU58 (5) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (8) PL (9) Service NGC (22) ННР (7) PCGS (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (38)

AURORA (11)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (8)

Felzmann (1)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (9)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (3)

Künker (15)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (2)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (2)