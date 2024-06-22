Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,058
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 15,525. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5282 $
Price in auction currency 470000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3885 $
Price in auction currency 3580 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
