Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,058

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 15,525. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5282 $
Price in auction currency 470000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3885 $
Price in auction currency 3580 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

