25 Kopeks 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1886 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 15,525. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

