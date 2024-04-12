25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (9) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service ННР (3) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Florange (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)