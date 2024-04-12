Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4252 $
Price in auction currency 395000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

