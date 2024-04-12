Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4252 $
Price in auction currency 395000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
