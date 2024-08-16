Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140371 $
Price in auction currency 12500000 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
74150 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
