25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

