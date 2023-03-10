Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
7405 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

