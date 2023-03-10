25 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) PF62 (1) Service PCGS (1)