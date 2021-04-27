25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (4)