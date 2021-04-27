Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
2668 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
