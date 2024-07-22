Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
838 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

