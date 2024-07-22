20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (115) AU (14) XF (11) VF (9) F (2) G (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (42) MS65 (13) MS64 (17) MS63 (9) MS62 (8) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) F12 (1) PF64 (2) PF62 (1) PL (1) Service ННР (22) NGC (64) PCGS (6) CGC (1)

