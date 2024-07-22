Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
838 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
