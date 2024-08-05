Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,105,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (17)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • BAC (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Via (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

