Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,105,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (17)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (22)
- BAC (6)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (8)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- Via (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search