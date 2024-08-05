20 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (90) AU (28) XF (17) VF (18) F (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (6) MS65 (11) MS64 (23) MS63 (7) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (3) F15 (1) PF66 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service ННР (15) NGC (40) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

