20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,500,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 1880 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
