Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 1880 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1890 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search