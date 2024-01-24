Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,936,752

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS66
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 48949 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 49513 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Search