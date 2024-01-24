Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,936,752
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (12)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (8)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS66
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 48949 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 49513 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search