20 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (41) AU (15) XF (15) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (6) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (7) NGC (15)

