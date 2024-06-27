Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 640,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

