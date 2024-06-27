Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 640,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search