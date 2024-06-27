20 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 640,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

