20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (39) AU (40) XF (27) VF (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (8) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF20 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) Service ННР (7) RNGA (1) NGC (19) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (15)

BAC (15)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (2)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (12)

RedSquare (1)

RND (7)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Tempus (1)