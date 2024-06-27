Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,625,107

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

