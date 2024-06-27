Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,625,107
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
