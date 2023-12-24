Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,610,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the RND auction for RUB 560,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

