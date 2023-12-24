Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,610,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the RND auction for RUB 560,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
