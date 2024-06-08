20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (23) AU (18) XF (7) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (6) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3)

