Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search