Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,775,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the RND auction for RUB 510,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
