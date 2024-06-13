20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the RND auction for RUB 510,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

