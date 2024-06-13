Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,775,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the RND auction for RUB 510,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (25)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (5)
- NIKO (7)
- Numisbalt (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search