Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,535,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

