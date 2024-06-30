20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

