Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,535,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
