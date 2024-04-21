Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,350,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

