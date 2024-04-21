20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (30) AU (8) XF (9) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS63 (10) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (6) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (9)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (11)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (4)