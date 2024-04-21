Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,350,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
