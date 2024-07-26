15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the RND auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (38) AU (13) XF (8) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (7) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (10) NGC (12) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

AURORA (12)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

MS67 (3)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (3)

Знак (2)