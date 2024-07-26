Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the RND auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (12)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
