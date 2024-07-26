Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the RND auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1893 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search