Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,710,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the RND auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

