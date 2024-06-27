15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the RND auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

