Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,710,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the RND auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
