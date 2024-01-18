Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 1880 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

