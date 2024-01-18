15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

