15 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,500,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 1880 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
