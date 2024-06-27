Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
