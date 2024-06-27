Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

