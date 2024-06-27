15 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

