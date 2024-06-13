Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,107

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the RND auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1886 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search