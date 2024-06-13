Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,107
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the RND auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
