Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,420,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 186,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 186000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1885 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search