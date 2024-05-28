Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,420,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 186,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 186000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
