Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
