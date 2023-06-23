Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - November 25, 2017
Seller MS67
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 23, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 23, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search