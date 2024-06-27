Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,660,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
