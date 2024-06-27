Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,660,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

