15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6242 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
8901 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
