Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6242 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
8901 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

