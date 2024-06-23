Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,900,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the RND auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1063 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

