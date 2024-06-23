15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the RND auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

