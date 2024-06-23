Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,900,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the RND auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1063 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
