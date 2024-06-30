Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1894 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,500,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1894 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search