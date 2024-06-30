Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC NaN
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1894 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,500,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
