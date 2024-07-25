Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,485,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1003)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1893 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (131)
  • Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
  • AURORA (67)
  • BAC (36)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (21)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (19)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Grün (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Imperial Coin (62)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (60)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (68)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • MS67 (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (12)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • NIKO (12)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numedux (6)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (48)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (74)
  • Rauch (22)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (15)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (42)
  • Russiancoin (46)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (24)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (19)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1893 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1893 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search