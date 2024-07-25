Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1893 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,485,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1003)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1893 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1893 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
