Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,131,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (956)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
5566 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1892 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
