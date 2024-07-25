Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

