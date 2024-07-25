Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,131,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (956)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1892 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search