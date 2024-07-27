Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,117,018

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (671)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1891 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4522 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

