Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,117,018
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (671)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1891 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4522 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 32
