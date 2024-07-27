Rouble 1891 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1891 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

