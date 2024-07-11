Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,256
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1890 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5833 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
