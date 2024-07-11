Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,256

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1890 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5833 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1890 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

