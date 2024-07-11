Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1890 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5833 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (66) AU (52) XF (46) VF (35) F (6) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (24) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (7) VF35 (4) VF30 (6) VF25 (2) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (37) RNGA (4) ННР (2) PCGS (10)

