Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1889 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (22) XF (6) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (11) NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (3)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (8)

SINCONA (2)