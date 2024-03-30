Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1889 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
38181 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
59405 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
