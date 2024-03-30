Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1889 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
38181 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
59405 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1889 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

