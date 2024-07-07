Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 498,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1888 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13335 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
