Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1888 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (89) AU (81) XF (81) VF (63) F (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (13) MS62 (25) MS61 (10) MS60 (5) AU58 (19) AU55 (7) AU53 (13) AU50 (2) XF45 (9) XF40 (6) VF35 (6) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F12 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (10) PL (3) Service NGC (37) PCGS (10) RNGA (7) ННР (3) РНГА (1)

