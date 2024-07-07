Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 498,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1888 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (42)
  • AURORA (22)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (4)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (33)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (34)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13335 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1888 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1888 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1888 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search