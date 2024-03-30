Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (7) XF (8) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGS (1) NGC (7) RNGA (3)

