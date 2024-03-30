Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 490,504
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
