Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,504

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
7043 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5184 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1887 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

