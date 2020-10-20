Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 487,592

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1886 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4586 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 124861 RUB
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 63816 RUB
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1886 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

