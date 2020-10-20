Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Small head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1886 "Small head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4586 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (3)