Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1894 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

