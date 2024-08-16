Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1894 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
260000 $
Price in auction currency 260000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
324721 $
Price in auction currency 320000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1894 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search