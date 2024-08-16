Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1894 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
260000 $
Price in auction currency 260000 USD
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
324721 $
Price in auction currency 320000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1894 (АГ) "Big head" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1894 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

