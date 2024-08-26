Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)