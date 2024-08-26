Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
