Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1892 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Russia Rouble 1892 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1892 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

