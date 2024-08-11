Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1890 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the RND auction for RUB 18,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (1)