Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,256

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1890 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the RND auction for RUB 18,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF64
Selling price
295000 $
Price in auction currency 295000 USD
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia Rouble 1890 (АГ) "Big head" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1890 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1890 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search