Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1889 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1889 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search