Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 490,504
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (6)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (18)
- MS67 (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (22)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1887 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search