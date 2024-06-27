Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,504

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1887 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

