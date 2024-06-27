Rouble 1887 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1887 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

