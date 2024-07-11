Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 487,592
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (462)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1886 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1886 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
