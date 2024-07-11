Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1886 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (122) AU (92) XF (111) VF (69) F (11) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (4) MS63 (12) MS62 (28) MS61 (31) MS60 (10) AU58 (23) AU55 (14) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) F15 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (4) PF60 (1) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service NGC (59) PCGS (15) RNGA (11) CGC (1) ННР (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (64)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (46)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (25)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Grün (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (24)

iNumis (4)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (28)

Kroha (1)

Künker (40)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (7)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (25)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (44)

Rauch (5)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

WAG (2)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)