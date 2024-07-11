Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 487,592

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (462)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1886 "Big head" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (64)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (46)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (25)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (28)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (40)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (25)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (44)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1886 (АГ) "Big head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1886 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1886 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search